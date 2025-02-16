Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,548 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

