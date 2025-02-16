Blue Trust Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

