Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 327 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $929.40 and its 200-day moving average is $804.02. The company has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

