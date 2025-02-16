Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 16,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STE opened at $219.54 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

