Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.02 and its 200 day moving average is $386.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

