Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day moving average is $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

