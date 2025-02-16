Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $444.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.95 and its 200-day moving average is $453.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.