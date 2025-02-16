Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,611,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,493,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

