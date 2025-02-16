BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.75. 354,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

