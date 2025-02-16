Bogart Wealth LLC Has $37,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 279.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $194,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

