Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 168,525 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 223,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 221,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $974.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

