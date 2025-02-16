BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

