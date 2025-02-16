BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.69 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.88). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91), with a volume of 3,313 shares changing hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.04. The stock has a market cap of £30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

