BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.69 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.88). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.91), with a volume of 3,313 shares changing hands.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.04. The stock has a market cap of £30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.49.
About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.