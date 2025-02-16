Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $317,801.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,924.10. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,422.75. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,583 shares of company stock worth $7,797,668. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Braze has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

