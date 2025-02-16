Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$32.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.29.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saputo stock opened at C$24.33 on Friday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

