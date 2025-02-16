Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 935427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

