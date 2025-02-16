CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. CAE accounts for approximately 4.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CAE worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 17.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 224,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

