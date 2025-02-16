Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.18 ($5.59) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.66). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.03), with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

Caffyns Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Caffyns had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Caffyns Announces Dividend

About Caffyns

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.