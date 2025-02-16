Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.70 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.42). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 675,661 shares trading hands.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

