Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after buying an additional 3,600,686 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,116,000 after buying an additional 3,312,442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after buying an additional 3,198,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,326,000 after buying an additional 1,651,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,965,000 after buying an additional 1,383,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

CNQ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

