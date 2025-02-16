CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 118500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
