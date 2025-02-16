Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.55 and traded as low as C$6.35. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 444,336 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other news, Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.12 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 75,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

