Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Cardlytics worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Cardlytics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 164,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 354,474 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Cardlytics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 167,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $59,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares in the company, valued at $844,736.48. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at $447,651.92. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $148,305 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

