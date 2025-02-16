Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,694,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.17 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.57 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

