C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in January

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.