Centerpoint Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $929.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.