Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.