Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 155.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $4,688,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.06 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

