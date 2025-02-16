Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,472 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

