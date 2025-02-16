Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

