China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,496,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 11,729,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.