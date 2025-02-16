Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,172 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,270 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

