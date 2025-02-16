CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 41.1% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC's holdings in CHS were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,668. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

