Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $105.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

