Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.
Cineplex Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,081. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.
About Cineplex
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.