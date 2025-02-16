Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.

Cineplex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,081. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

