Citigroup Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $720.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $540.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $637.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.40. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $239.66 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

