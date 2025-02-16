Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,882.95 ($48.87) and traded as high as GBX 4,480 ($56.39). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,390 ($55.25), with a volume of 134,142 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.64) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Clarkson Trading Down 0.5 %
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
