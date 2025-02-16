Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $239.80 and a twelve month high of $553.09.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

