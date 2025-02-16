Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 43,509 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.36% of ResMed worth $119,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.56 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

