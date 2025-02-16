ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

