Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.20. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.
Conrad Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.
