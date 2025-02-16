Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.