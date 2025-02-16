Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 4,790 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.