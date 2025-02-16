Copperleaf Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.