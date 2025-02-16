CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,523 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Down 1.5 %

CRVL stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,858,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 567,984 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

