CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,523 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Down 1.5 %
CRVL stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
