Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Realities by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Creative Realities Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 3.24.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

