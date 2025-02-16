CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
