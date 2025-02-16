CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

