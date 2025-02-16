Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,934 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after purchasing an additional 173,144 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

