Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

