Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $23.53 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
