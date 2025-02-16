Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $23.53 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.